Samed Salis shines as RC Lens beat Troyes to go top of Ligue 1

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis produced a majestic display as Racing Club Lens extended their unbeaten start to the season with a victory over Troyes. 

Samed Salis started and lasted the entire duration as Lens pipped Troyes to go top of the French Ligue.

Austrian-born Ghanaian Kevin Danso won in the first half as Lens secured their fifth campaign win.

"Another home win, thank you Bollaert for this atmosphere," wrote Samed on social media after the game.

The 22-year-old has been in top form for Lens since joining in the summer transfer window from Clermont Foot.

He has made seven appearances and scored a goal in the French Ligue 1 in the 2022/23 season.

