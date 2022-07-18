Samira Bawumia announced as Special guest for #AWSportsSummit2022

Samira Bawumia, will be a special guest at the event

Source: Sportted Ghana Limited

Sportted Ghana Limited, organisers of the Africa Women’s Sport Summit, are honoured to announce that Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Hajia Samira Bawumia, will be a special guest in the upcoming 2022 edition.

The third edition of the summit will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, July 27.



H.E Hajia Samira Bawumia is a known enabler of women’s empowerment through her special initiative, the “Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).”



The Second Lady’s acceptance to be special guest for the 2022 Africa Women’s Sports Summit only reaffirms her passion.



This year’s summit is themed “Be the Change” – a focus on Sports Leadership in Africa and building stronger institutions.

Legal Practitioner and CAF Match Commissioner, Naa Odofoley Nortey, CEO of Tanzania giants Simba SC Barbara Gonzalez and a leading SuperSport TV broadcaster Thato Moeng have been confirmed as speakers.



The 2022 Africa Women’s Sports Summit will be a convergence of sports industry leaders and participants from across the African continent.



Secure your seat NOW for in-person attendance via www.awssummit.org/register.



The Africa Women’s Sports Summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports space.