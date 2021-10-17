Sammy Kuffour gets govt backing to become Black Stars management committee chairman - Reports

Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour is set to be named the new Black Stars management committee chairman.
The position of who leads the Black Stars as management committee chairman has dominated the local media after multiple reports emerged that George Amoako, who is the current chairman for the senior national team is set to be relieved from his duties.
The reports further suggested that Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president, Mark Addo will be named as the new Black Stars management committee chairman.
However, a report filed by Kumasi-based Kessben FM also suggests that government through the Youth and Sports Ministry has written to inform the country's football governing body to settle on Osei Kuffour as the new Black Stars management committee chairman.
According to the reports, the former Bayern Munich and Ajax centre back will be assisted by George Amoako.
George Amoako, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, was appointed as the new Black Stars management committee chairman in January 2020 when Kurt Okraku was voted as the president of the Football Association in 2019.
Amoako began his reign with CK Akonnor taking up the Black Stars coaching job as head coach. However, Akonnor was fired last month after Ghana's shaky start to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak boss was replaced by Milovan Rajevac on a one-year renewable contract.
The Black Stars returned to winning ways beating Zimbabwe home and away to keep their qualification chances for the Mundial alive.
It remain unknown if George Amoako will still be in charge as the Black Stars management committee chairman when Ghana resume their qualifiers for the final round of the qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next month.
Osei Kuffour is, however, a member of the Black Stars management committee.
