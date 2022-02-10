Sammy Kuffour grabs Black Stars post

Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour

Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour has been named a member of the newly-constituted management committee of the Black Stars.



The Ghanaian football legend will serve as a member of the committee whose core duty is to handle all off-field issues relative to the Black Stars.



Sammy is on a five-member committee headed by the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo.



A GFA statement announcing the appointment of the Kuffour and the four others reads; ““The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed vice-president Mark Addo as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee,” the Ghana Football Association has announced on their official website.

“Other members of the committee include Kwasi Agyemang – vice-chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



“The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the technical team, the medical team and the playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.”



The Management Committee was dissolved following Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The dissolution came on the back of an order by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the FA to ring changes in the department over their role in the poor performance.



"Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee," the statement said.