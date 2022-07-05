Sammy Kuffour highlights key benefit Bayern will gain from signing Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich new signing, Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has pointed out that Sadio Mane’s decision to join Baryen will have a great impact on the German club's publicity in Africa.



The Senegalese international signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga giants this summer.



Sammy Kuffour used himself as an example in an interview with Peace FM, saying that some Ghanaians fell in love with Bayern because of him.

“I think Sadio Mane moving to Germany will also bring most of the African countries to support Bayern Munich. When I was playing for Bayern, Ghanaians supported the club because of me so I think Senegal, Mali and others will support the team now. So, it’s a huge step, it is good for Sadio as well."



The former Bayern Munich defender blamed Liverpool for not improving Mane's contract, which resulted in the Senegalese's departure.



“If I am working with you and you feel I am living up to expectations, you change the contract. So, I will not blame Mane’s manager, I will rather blame Liverpool because they should have changed his contract, it happened to me on many occasions. During my time with Bayern, they changed my contract because of my performance. So why can’t Liverpool do the same if they think Mane is so important to the team.” he added.



Sadio Mane will earn £17.1 million per year, or £329,000 per week, according to the German newspaper BILD, making him one of the highest-paid players in the world.



