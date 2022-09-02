Sammy Kuffour’s transfer gave me my biggest money – Alhaji Grusah

Retired footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed that the player who made him earn the biggest money in football transfers was Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Alhaji Grusah who is one of the oldest football administrators in the country managed a number of top Ghanaian football stars including Mallam Yahaya, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, Shilla Ilyassu, Eric Gawu, Opoku Afriyie, among others.



Despite transferring most of these players to clubs abroad, Alhaji Grusah disclosed in an interview that selling Sammy Kuffuor to Italian side Torino made him his biggest money in the football business to date.



“Italian 1991, Sammy Kuffuor, he was going to Torino. For Mallam Yahaya and Edu couldn’t get to his level, they were sold for $60,000 but it wasn’t only my money, there was an agency, African Football Agency who also benefited,” Alhaji Grusah told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.

Sammy Kuffuor who was one of Alhaji Grusah’s exports to Europe started his career playing for King Faisal in Ghana before he was transferred to Torino in Italy and was later captured by German side, Bayern Munich.



The defender won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2001.



JNA/KPE