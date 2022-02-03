Sammy Kuffour, the only football star who is a member of the prestigious East Legon Executive Club

Former Ghana international Sammy Osei Kuffour

East Legon Executive Club celebrate Despite

Kennedy Agyapong urges Ghanaians to learn from Despite



Sammy Kuffour retires from football



As pictures and videos of rich, affluent men clad in white shirts and a variety of trousers and caps circulated on social media, users could not but admire the show of brotherliness which is hinged on achieving a certain financial and social status.



According to the media narrative, they are Ghana’s top-class persons who control the economy and have a number of companies across the various sectors of the economy.



To be a member of this group, one ought to have chalked a certain financial threshold.

In Ghana, it is unusual to find footballers among such corporate executives but Sammy Kuffour appears to have broken that jinx.



The former Bayern Munich defender is said to be the only ex-footballer in the famous East Legon Executive Club.



The Ghanaian football legend was captured in a viral video with other members of the prestigious chorusing a happy birthday song for Osei Kwame Despite who turned 60 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



TWI NEWS



From the donation at his hometown in Wiamoase to the birthday party later that day, Sammy Kuffour was captured prominently living the moment.

The ex-defender is reported to be the owner of a number of apartments and also has a string of companies. Sammy Kuffour featured for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup and had club careers at AS Roma, Bayern Munich, and King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.









Africa World Airlines wish Dr. Osei Kwame Despite a happy birthday during his flight to Kumasi for his 60th Birthday celebration #DespiteAt60 pic.twitter.com/tfhw4Y0Owk — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 2, 2022