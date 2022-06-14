Sammy Kuffour urges club to visit Ghana after Dortmund tour

Sammy Osei Kuffour is a former Ghana international

Sammy Osei Kuffour has urged his former club, Bayern Munich, to visit Ghana after fellow Bundesliga giants, Dortmund, delighted Ghanaians recently.

Dortmund, Bayern's archrival, visited Ghana last week, concluding with an entertaining legend's match at the Accra Sports Stadium, in which Kuffour played.



Kuffour said Bayern should emulate Dortmund and pay an off-season visit to the country.



He explained that the club has a huge fan base in Ghana and that some Ghanaians would love to see their idols in action in the country so they must come here.



The former Ghana defender promised to work on that and get the German giants to visit Ghana as their rivals Dortmund have done.



“I think my club Bayern should come here just like Dortmund have, to show concern to Africa. Dortmund will go with information there and Bayern will see what Dortmund did in Ghana and they also have a legend here so it will happen someday,” he said.



“It is going to be wow; people would go crazy to see Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller. That would shake the whole Accra Sports Stadium.”

Kuffour is of the view that his exploits for the Bayern drew Ghanaian eyes and interest in the club and Bundesliga.



“They follow Bundesliga a lot in Ghana,” Kuffour told Bundesliga official Kwamena Obu Mensah who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.



“People are excited to see great players like [Robert] Lewandowski and maybe through me, people would die for Bayern because my achievement with Bayern was huge. Every time Bayern play, someone will call me and ask, are you watching,” he added.



