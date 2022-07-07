Sammy Osei Kuffour details how Inaki, Tariq, others will be integrated into Black Stars

Black Stars management committee member, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Black Stars management committee member, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has argued that integrating Ghanaian players born abroad into the Black Stars will not be hectic.



The Black Stars in the next international window and the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely see some new faces following the confirmation of six new players.



Explaining how the players will be integrated into the squad to avoid cultural problems and differences, Sammy Kuffour said the current squad is made of players who play abroad.

"If you look at the current Black Stars team, almost all of the players play outside Ghana. If they come they will mingle, they will just jell with the team," he told Peace FM.



The former Black Stars defender cited Belgium-born Denis Odoi, who made his debut in March 2022, as an example of how the new players will settle into the Black Stars.



"I quite remember we invited Denis Odoi before our two matches against Nigeria. We all saw what he added to the team. The important role he played against Nigeria, though it was his first time. I was in cam with them, the way the players welcomed him and now they call him the Professor. So, I think it's beautiful. It is beautiful for them to come and then we welcome them very well."



He continued by adding that the new players will go through a learning process.



"We will tell them that those who were not born here have different attitudes so it will be a gradual process. If they go wrong, it is about talking to them and taking them through a learning process."

The GFA president, Kurt ES Okraku announced on July 5, 2022, that Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Club forward, Inaki Williams, Hamburger SV defender, Stephane Ambrocious, Darmstadt defender, Patrick Pfeffer, and Hamburger SV forward, Ransford-Yeboah have all completed their switch.



The said players will be available in the next international break in September when Ghana face Angola in a 2023 African Cup of Nations doubleheader.



