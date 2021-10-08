Samson Deen appointed board member of NSA

President of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur Samson Deen has been appointed as a board member of the Ghana National Sports Authority, NSA.

Deen, who is the President of the National Paralympic Committee, has distinguished himself in his role, bringing innovation into the Paralympic sport and is also widely credited with reshaping paralympic sports in the West African nation.



His appointment comes at a time that he has received strong endorsement and roundly approval from Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and the various sporting publics in the country to contest for the Presidency of the African Paralympic Committee (APC).

A letter from the office of the President and signed by the Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Deen will be sworn into office in the coming days.