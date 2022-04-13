0
Samuel Asamoah suffers knee injury playing for his Romanian side

Samuel Asamoah1 610x400 Samuel Asamoah

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian-born Togolese International, Samuel Asamoah has picked up an injury for his Romanian side FC U Craiova 1948.

He has been one of the best midfielders for his side and also in the Romanian championship, Samuel Asamoah, 28 years old, came went off injured in their match against Dinamo Bucuresti last Friday.

The midfielder  is suspected to have picked up an ankle injury and was replaced in the 40th minute of the match with Dinamo. 

There was concerns that the players injury is grievious but it appears that he did not crack his bone but instead it  was  a slight sprain.

Asamoah has made four appearances this season for his side providing one assist.

The defensive midfielder recently switched nationality for Togo after waiting in vain for a call from Ghana.

