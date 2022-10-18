Samuel Boadu acted unprofessionally during Real Bamako’s clash – Prince Tagoe  

Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Prince Tagoe has expressed his displeasure about Samuel Boadu’s actions during the AS Real Bamako clash on Sunday.

Boadu despite being sacked as coach of the Phobians after just three matches into the Ghana Premier League campaign was at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the club.



Before the game, Samuel Boadu entered the inner perimeter to cheer on his former players and fans.



But Tagoe feels the former Medeama coach could have communicated to the players via phone if he meant to inspire them before the match.

“I think what Samuel Boadu did wasn’t right. Professionally, I don’t think it’s right to go into the inner perimeter. He should remember he is a coach and not a supporter. He could’ve called the boys on phone to motivate them if that was the intention,” he told Angel TV.



The rainbow boys were eliminated from the Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako on Sunday after failing to overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered against the Malians a week ago in the first leg.



Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak managed to beat Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg as the game ended 3-1 on aggregate after the two legs.