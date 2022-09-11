Samuel Boadu announces 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for Aduana Stars clash

Hearts of Oak squad

Samuel Boadu has announced a 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for their opener of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.

The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure a win against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.



However, the team will be without the services of Ibrahim Salifu, Abdul Mamane Lawali, and new signing Linda Mtange.



New signings Eric Esso, Junior Kaaba, Zakaria Yakubu, and Yassan Ouatching will relish the opportunity to start in the season opener



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Below is the 25-man Hearts of Oak squad



GOALKEEPERS



Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Eric Ofori Antwi



DEFENDERS



Caleb Amankwah, Samuel Inkoom, Dennis Korsah, Rashid Okine, Zakaria Yakubu, Robert Addo, Sowah Mohammed, Alhassan Konadu, Yiadom Fatawu Mohammed

MIDFIELDERS



Daniel Kodie, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Amankwah Baafi, Eric Esso



ATTACKERS



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Junior Kaaba, Enoch Asubonteng, Yassan Ouatching, Gideon Asante, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Isaac Mensah, Benjamin Yorke