Samuel Boadu announces 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for Aduana Stars clash

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Boadu has announced a 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for their opener of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.

The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure a win against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

However, the team will be without the services of Ibrahim Salifu, Abdul Mamane Lawali, and new signing Linda Mtange.

New signings Eric Esso, Junior Kaaba, Zakaria Yakubu, and Yassan Ouatching will relish the opportunity to start in the season opener

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Below is the 25-man Hearts of Oak squad

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS

Caleb Amankwah, Samuel Inkoom, Dennis Korsah, Rashid Okine, Zakaria Yakubu, Robert Addo, Sowah Mohammed, Alhassan Konadu, Yiadom Fatawu Mohammed

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Kodie, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Amankwah Baafi, Eric Esso

ATTACKERS

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Junior Kaaba, Enoch Asubonteng, Yassan Ouatching, Gideon Asante, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Isaac Mensah, Benjamin Yorke

Source: footballghana.com
