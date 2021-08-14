Samuel Boadu becomes first Ghanaian coach to have a live telecast wedding

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu and his newly wedded wife

• Samuel Boadu won double for Accra Hearts of Oak

• He joined the Phobians after resigning from his post at Medeama SC



• The Accra Hearts of Oak coach is now a married man



Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has set the record of being the first Ghanaian coach to have a live telecast wedding on national television.



Coach Samuel Boadu after winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup for Accra Hearts of Oak has joined the table of men as he married his long-time fiancée Felicia Apimppanta in a white wedding in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13, 2021.



The newly wedded couple first tied the knot together in a traditional ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2021, in Kumasi before proceeding to church to complete the process on Saturday.

The wedding as expected attracted a lot of eyeballs from Ghanaian football fans as it was graced by the entire Hearts of Oak playing body, management, some Board Members, and the media.



Aside the hype coach Boadu got on the radio and on social media before his wedding, the live telecast he got from GTV Sports has made him set a record as the only Ghanaian coach to have received such a gesture.



He will also go down history as one of the few to have had a live telecast wedding on national television.



