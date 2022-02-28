Samuel Boadu bemoans state of El-Wak pitch

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has expressed his displeasure about the state of the El-Wak Sports Stadium pitch.

The venue hosted the Ghana Premier League matchday 18 fixture between Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The Phobians began the second round of the Ghana Premier League with a 1-1 stalemate at the El Wak Stadium.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions opened the scoring through Isaac Mensah and seemed to have secured all points at stake, but the Royals fought back to restore parity in the dying embers of the game through Osman Amadu.



At the post match conference, the former Medeama coach bemoaned the bad state of the El-Wak pitch.

“The pitch is not good at all", he told StarTimes after the game.



"This is the premiership and we are all crying for the beauty of the game but look at this pitch, honestly it is very bad", he added.



Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Boadu when asked about the state of the pitch said, "We should leave that to the Club licensing authority. We should leave that to the GFA to decide. This is our home and we have no where to go. So far we have not been beaten here and we are enjoying it".