Samuel Boadu can become the next Jones Attuquayefio - Charles Taylor to Hearts of Oak

Samuel Boadu887 Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak target top 4 of GPL

Hearts of Oak through to semis of MTN FA Cup

Asante Kotoko closer to winning league title

Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor has urged the club to keep Coach Samuel Boadu at the helm to replicate the achievements of the late Jones Attuquayefio.

Boadu who won a double with the Phobians has come under fire following his team’s poor run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

According to Charles Taylor, coach Samuel Boadu has the potential to win more laurels and will be a big mistake to part ways with him.

“Hearts of Oak should not touch Samuel Boadu. They should rather make another Jones Attuquayefio out of him,” Taylor stated.

“He should be backed and given a 10-year contract to rebuild the club. He has shown what he can do given the needed support," Charles Taylor said further in an interview.

Although Samuel Boadu has conceded title defeat to league leaders Asante Kotoko, he still has a chance of winning the MTN FA Cup with the Rainbow club.

