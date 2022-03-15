Samuel Boadu carried shoulder high by Hearts of Oak fans after Aduana defeat

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

In an utmost show of their unflinching support, Accra Hearts of Oak fans hailed Coach Samuel Boadu in spite of the team’s defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday.

Their fans, however, remain absolutely confident in manager Samuel Boadu.



After ending their over-a-decade drought, expectations were high coming into this season but so far it has been disappointing.



Aduana Stars scored seconds before halftime and held on for their first win over Hearts of Oak under coach Samuel Boadu.



Boadu's side had not lost in their previous two meetings against Aduana and came into Sunday's clash high on confidence after back-to-back wins against Asante Kotoko and WAFA respectively.

But the Obuasi fans of the club remained unperturbed, showing their trust in the coach.



