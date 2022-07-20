Samuel Boadu has done so well, give him more time - Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako, a midfielder for Hearts of Oak, wants coach Samuel Boadu to be given more time at the club because he has conclusively demonstrated to be a fantastic coach since his appointment.

There have been several calls for coach Samuel Boadu to be dismissed by some board members and some Hearts fans following the team's inability to retain the league title.



On 1 March 2021, the board of Hearts of Oak announced that Samuel Boadu has signed a contract with the club. He guided the Accra-based club to win three trophies in the 2020/21 football season.



Awako, who is also the captain of the Black Galaxies, told Starr Sports that Samuel Boadu has accomplished a lot for the Phobians in just two years in office.

“Boadu has done so well. He has won three trophies. As players we are there to work with any coach that comes in but I will be happy if they give him some time," he said.



"He has spent less than two years at the club and there are new players coming in so he needs time to know these players. Last season wasn’t that bad even though we couldn’t finish in the top four but I think he has done a good job for the club,” he added.