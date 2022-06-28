0
Menu
Sports

Samuel Boadu is a great coach; I love working with him – Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako.jpeg Gladson Awako

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak attacker, Gladson Awako has disclosed that he enjoys working with head coach Samuel Boadu.

Contrary to speculations, the former Great Olympics poster boy says he has no problems with his coach.

“It's never true that I have issues with Coach Samuel Boadu, not at all. In a typical football team, arguments or disagreements between a player and his coach can emerge when the player is substituted after playing a good game.

“At training grounds, there could be some misunderstanding between a player and his coach. It doesn't mean we have issues. The respect I have for Coach Samuel Boadu is unimaginable,” Gladson Awako said.

According to the experienced forward, he sees Coach Samuel Boadu as a great coach.

“He's a great coach and I love to continue working with him,” Gladson Awako said in an interview with Akoma FM.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
Related Articles: