Samuel Boadu is not fit to lead Hearts of Oak in Africa - Mohammed Polo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Afriyie scores match-winner in FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title

Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Polo, wants Accra Hearts of Oak to appoint a 'more competent' coach for their campaign in the coming CAF Confederation Cup.

According to Mohammed Polo, who handled Hearts in the 2013-2014 season and was sacked for his inability to win a trophy, Samuel Boadu, who has restored the Phobian glory by breaking the club's 10-year-trophy drought, should be sacked for a more competent coach.

Accra Hearts of Oak will be participating in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup after beating Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 26, to win the MTN FA Cup.

However, Mohammed Polo, despite the achievements of Samuel Boadu, insists that the club needs to bring in a proven coach to replace Boadu despite his impressive run with the club.

“I wish Hearts of Oak get a coach with a track record and who can add some value to the team going into Africa because I still don’t understand why the team can’t perform with these players,” Mohammed Polo told Kumasi-based Otec FM.

Samuel Boadu has won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, President's Cup, and Ghana Super Cup in less than two years with the Phobians.

