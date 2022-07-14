0
Samuel Boadu isn’t Hearts of Oak’s problem - Amankwah Mireku

Boadu Samuel Heartss Coach Samuel Boadu, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku has called on the club’s hierarchy to strengthen their squad ahead of next season rather than pointing fingers at coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu, who led the club to a domestic treble in 2020/21, is under intense scrutiny after finishing 6th with 48 points in Ghana Premier League.

Hearts board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has been critical of the coach and has called for failing to defend the league and woeful showing in Africa.

But according to Amankwah Mireku, Samuel Boadu isn’t the club’s problem and has urged management to beef up their squad particularly the defense and midfield.

“Samuel Boadu is not Hearts of Oak’s problem; the club should rather strengthen their squad particularly the defense and midfield before the start of next season” he said.

Hearts of Oak are set to begin pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

They will play in the CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the MTN FA Cup.

