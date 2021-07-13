Samuel Boadu lauds Hearts of Oak unique team spirit after title triumph

Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu has heaped praises on the entire Accra Hearts of Oak after leading the club to glory.

Prior to the start of the second round of the season, Boadu was shockingly named as the new head coach of the club.



The 35-year-old replaced Kosta Papic on a three-year deal.



However, Boadu has led the club to its first trophy in 12 years.



The league capture was confirmed after Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium and Kotoko lost 2-1 at Bechem United in Week 33.



Speaking after the match, Boadu shared his thoughts on his time at Hearts so far and was very grateful for how the team has given him the right atmosphere to work and attain success.

“There is something unique about Hearts of Oak. When I came in, the management welcomed me and the fans kept encouraging me.



"They believed that I could succeed and they asked me to push on. The team’s success is down to them," he added.



Hearts of Oak will represent the country in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.



The Phobaisnw will wrap up their season with an away game against WAFA on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena.