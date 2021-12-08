Samuel Boadu must stay and learn – Polo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, popularly known as Mohammed Polo, has thrown his support behind the under-fire head coach of the Phobians, Samuel Boadu.

The Ghana Premier League champions crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup in Algeria on Sunday and are bottom of the ongoing domestic league.



Polo, who had earlier called for a review of Samuel Boadu’s future at the club, now believes the ex-Medeama coach must stay and learn from his mistakes in the CAF Inter-club competitions.



“I am not asking anybody to be relieved of his job. I didn’t give anybody a job. I cannot say somebody should be sacked because he has lost a match. He [Samuel Boadu] should continue his good job. He is doing a good job. No problem. He has won the double for us. He should continue. He has to learn.” Polo told Class91.3FM.



Accra Hearts of Oak have a free weekend after their Ghana Premier League match against nemesis, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, was postponed.

The Phobians are training in Algeria and are due back home on Friday, 10 December 2022.



With Hearts of Oak's CAF Confederation Cup campaign now over, Samuel Boadu faces a defining moment of lifting his team from the bottom of the league table.



It has been a tough start for the winless Phobians after three draws and one defeat in the domestic league.