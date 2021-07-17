Samuel Boadu names 20-man Hearts of Oak squad for final game of the season against WAFA

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named a 20-man squad for their last game of the season against West African Football Academy SC today, July 17, 2021.

The Phobians will be hosted at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope in the final game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Hearts of Oak will be crowned champions of this season's Ghana Premier League after the game against WAFA.



The Phobians won their 21st Premier League title on Sunday following a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports stadium.



Asante Kotoko’s defeat to Bechem United ended the title race with Hearts winning the 2020/21 season with a game to spare.



Hearts of Oak arrived at Sogakope on Friday evening for the tie today.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League campaign.

Below is a full list of the squad for the game:



Goal keepers: Ben Mensah, Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi.



Defenders: Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, Fatau Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi, Nuru Sulley, Larry Sumaila, Caleb Amankwah.



Midfielders: Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Salifu Ibrahim.



Strikers: Patrick Razak, Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Daniel Afriyie.