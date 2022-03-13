1
Samuel Boadu names Hearts of Oak’s starting line-up to face Aduana Stars game

Hearts Of Oak Draw With RTU.jfif Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named his team’s starting eleven for their matchweek 20 game against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians will play host to Aduana Stars on Sunday, March 13, 2022, Osagyefo Osedeayo Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa for the 2O21/2022 Ghana Premier League week 20 game.

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently two points behind fourth-placed Bechem United after a hard-fought 2-1 win over WAFA on matchday 19 and are hoping to close the gap with a win against Aduana Stars.

Boadu has handed a starting role to Caleb Amankwah and Gladson Awako who missed their game against West African Football Academy SC due injuries.

Below is Hearts of Oak’s line up against second placed Aduana Stars

Richard Attah (GK), Dennis Korsah, Fatawu Abdul Mohammed (C), Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Caleb Amankwah, Abdul Aziz Nuredeen, Salim Adams, Gladson Awako, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Kwadwo Obeng Junior.

