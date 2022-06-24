Samuel Boadu names squad for FA Cup final against Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak

Samuel Boadu has named a 22-man squad for the FA Cup final clash with Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Robert Addo Sowah, on his return from injury, was named in the squad, as were Kofi Kordzi and Patrick Razak, but Sulley Muntari was conspicuously missing from the list sighted by this site.



This is the only opportunity for the Phobians to end the season with silverware after missing out on the league title to their rivals Asante Kotoko.



Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 22-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:



Goalkeepers



Richard Atta



Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah



Defenders



Samuel Inkoom



James Sewornu



Dennis Korsah



Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan



Robert Addo Sowah



Dankyi William



Fatawu Mohammed



Midfielders



Ushau Abu

Awako Gladson



Ansah Botchwey



Agyenim Boateng



Forwards



Patrick Razak



Enoch Asubonteng

Benjamin Yorke



Seidu Suraj



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr



Kordzi Kofi



Daniel Afriyie Barnie