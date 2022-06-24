Samuel Boadu names squad for FA Cup final against Bechem United

Samuel Boadu has named a 22-man squad for the FA Cup final clash with Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.
Robert Addo Sowah, on his return from injury, was named in the squad, as were Kofi Kordzi and Patrick Razak, but Sulley Muntari was conspicuously missing from the list sighted by this site.
This is the only opportunity for the Phobians to end the season with silverware after missing out on the league title to their rivals Asante Kotoko.
Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 22-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:
Goalkeepers
Richard Atta
Richmond Ayi
Benjamin Mensah
Defenders
Samuel Inkoom
James Sewornu
Dennis Korsah
Caleb Amankwah
Mohammed Alhassan
Robert Addo Sowah
Dankyi William
Fatawu Mohammed
Midfielders
Ushau Abu
Awako Gladson
Ansah Botchwey
Agyenim Boateng
Forwards
Patrick Razak
Enoch Asubonteng
Benjamin Yorke
Seidu Suraj
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr
Kordzi Kofi
Daniel Afriyie Barnie