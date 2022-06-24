0
Samuel Boadu names squad for FA Cup final against Bechem United

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: phobianews.com

Samuel Boadu has named a 22-man squad for the FA Cup final clash with Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Robert Addo Sowah, on his return from injury, was named in the squad, as were Kofi Kordzi and Patrick Razak, but Sulley Muntari was conspicuously missing from the list sighted by this site.

This is the only opportunity for the Phobians to end the season with silverware after missing out on the league title to their rivals Asante Kotoko.

Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 22-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:

Goalkeepers

Richard Atta

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah

Defenders

Samuel Inkoom

James Sewornu

Dennis Korsah

Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo Sowah

Dankyi William

Fatawu Mohammed

Midfielders

Ushau Abu

Awako Gladson

Ansah Botchwey

Agyenim Boateng

Forwards

Patrick Razak

Enoch Asubonteng

Benjamin Yorke

Seidu Suraj

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Kordzi Kofi

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

