1
Menu
Sports

Samuel Boadu names starting eleven for FA Cup final against Bechem United

Hearts Of Oak Defeat To RTU Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goalkeeper Richard Attah will be starting from the bench as Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu names his starting eleven for the FA Cup final against Bechem United.

Richmond Ayi has been trusted to be in post for the Phobians in today's Cup final game against the Hunters while Samuel Inkoom and Dennis Korsah maintain their positions in the team.

Accra Hearts of Oak after failing to defend their Ghana Premier League title and finishing outside the top four will have another opportunity to end their season with a major silverware.

Bechem United finished 3rd on the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table making it one of their best campaigns in the last decade.

Birthday boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be leading the attack for the Phobians in the game against Bechem United.

Below is the lin-up of Hearts of Oak against Bechem United.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: