Samuel Boadu never went to Hearts of Oak’s dressing room – Hamza Obeng

Former Hearts coach, Samuel Boadu

Former assistant coach of Hearts of Oak Hamza Obeng has rubbished claims that coach Samuel Boadu went to the dressing when the Phobians hosted AS Real Bamako on Sunday.

Earlier reports in the local media suggested that Samuel Boadu, who was recently sacked by the Ghanaian giants went to the dressing after first half to have talks with the players.



But Hamza Obeng, who served as an assistant coach during Samuel Boadu’s reign has denied it.



"I would want to correct a wrong assertion. I was seated at the VVIP throughout the game with Boadu’s wife. Because it was creating a scene, he had to give in and join them on the field. I would want to place on record that, Boadu never went to the dressing room as being reported." He told PhobiaXtra.

The rainbow boys were eliminated from the Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako on Sunday after failing to overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered against the Malians a week ago in the first leg.



Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak managed to beat Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg as the game ended 3-1 on aggregate after the two legs.