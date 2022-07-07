Samuel Boadu resigns - Reports

0
Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has reportedly resigned from his role as the assistant coach of the Ghana U-20 team.

Samuel Boadu according to the report won't be in the national team again while working with the Phobians as the Hearts of Oak hierarchy want him to focus on the Africa campaign.

The former Medeama SC coach has reportedly notified the Ghana Football Association of his decision to step aside from his role with the national team.

The GFA will now be looking at other options as it was reported that the association was looking forward to appointing Samuel Boadu as the head coach of the U-20 team after Karim Zito's recent failures.

Samuel Boadu is under pressure after finishing 6th in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season despite winning the MTN FA Cup.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
