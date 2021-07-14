Samuel Boadu reveals secret to winning GPL title

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu

Coach of the moment, Samuel Boadu of Hearts of Oak, has disclosed his secret to winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) trophy.

According to him, the qualities of open-mindedness and curiosity have led him to end the 12-year title drought that characterized the club.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Odiasempa Kwame Oware on the Wamputu Sports show, Samuel Boadu stated: “As a coach, you have to be open-minded and have an enquiring mind to listen to everyone. The whole camp advises me and that has been my secret to winning the GPL”.



Meanwhile, the Coach has confessed that the philosophy of the club and his interaction with players has been part of the challenges he faces in the club.



“The players have worked with so many different coaches, so it is understandable that there will be a challenge with working with them. Some will voice out and others will remain mute over certain issues but as a coach, you must know how your players learn so you can adapt”.



Following the club’s win of the league, Samuel Boadu has extended his gratitude to players, board members, and the entire management of the club for their enormous support.



Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, were named champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after the team played against Liberty professionals at the Accra Stadium on Sunday to end the 12 years title drought of the team.

In the beginning of the 2020/21 GPL season, it seemed Hearts of Oak struggled as there was a periodic change in coaches.



Kosta Papic who helped the team win the league in 2009 was brought in to replace a struggling Nii Odoom.



Papic enjoyed a good start, but results and team spirit dwindled drastically as the Serbian coach left for the shores of South Africa.



Hearts of Oak took a gamble and brought in Samuel Boadu who was coach of Medeama. In his first press conference, he admitted coaching Hearts of Oak was his dream.



Claiming the 2020/21 GPL title, it is evident that the Club’s gamble with Samuel Boadu has paid off.