Samuel Boadu reveals why Hearts of Oak lost 4-1 against RTU

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has spoken about their home defeat to Real Tamale United (RTU) in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Pride of the North, who desperately needed a win to stay in the Ghana Premier League, thumped the Phobians 4-1 at the Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The outcome of the game raised a lot of questions with many, including Albert Commey, the deputy CEO of Ashantigold, alleging that the Phobians fixed the game to help RTU escape relegation.



But Boadu has thrashed the matching fixing allegations as he stated that they lost the game because they weren't boog enough on the day to beat RTU.



"It was a game we played. It was a good game and we lost," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



"RTU were just good on the day and they deserve their win. We did not play a fixed game against RTU," he added.