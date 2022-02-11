Samuel Boadu shouldn't be struggling with Hearts - Amankwah Mireku

Samuel Boadu, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwaah Mireku says that head coach Samuel Boadu should ordinarily not be struggling with his team as he has a lot of his core players from last season available.

The phobians won the Ghana Premier League title last season at a canter but have struggled enormously this season.



Hearts of Oak last Sunday were handed a defeat by city rivals Accra Great Olympics leaving their title dreams in tatters.



Samuel Boadu's side did not start the season too well as they struggled even before getting their first win and currently lie 7th on the league table.

Speaking in an interview with Otec FM, the former club captain says that coach Samuel Boadu should be struggling with his squad but will be surprised if they don't win the league title.



"Samuel Boadu shouldn't have struggled this season because he has the core of the team, he should assemble the right players and blend them with the new guys."



"Last season, when things were not going well in the first round, we (Hearts) bounced back and won the league so with this squad, I will be surprised if Hearts of Oak fails to win this year's league."