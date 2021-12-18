Samuel Boadu to return in Hearts of Oak's clash with Accra Lions - Reports

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu discharged from hospital

Hamza Obeng lead Heart to secure first win of the season



Gladson Awako scores on Hearts debut



Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu could make his return to the dugout in the club's GPL week 8 fixture against Accra Lions.



Hearts in a statement released on December 17, 2021, confirmed their gaffer is in stable condition after he was rushed to hospital during their game against Elmina Sharks on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



The statement indicated that Samuel Boadu was discharged on the same day and has been responding to treatment since.



According to reports in the media, the former Medeama trainer could return to his coaching duties at the touchline this weekend in Hearts' matchday 8 tie against Accra Lions.

Samuel Boadu was admitted to a hospital in Elmina during Hearts of Oak’s 1-0 win over Sharks in midweek.



Assistant Hamza Obeng took charge for the rest of the game.



Debutant Gladson Awako powered the Phobians to a first league of the season in a narrow away win.



Hearts will look to maintain their momentum as they host Accra Lions at their temporal adopted home ground, Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.



The Rainbow will hope for a first home win of the season while Accra Lions also aim first away win in five attempts.



Lions sit 13th on the table and sit 2 points above the titleholders who are on 16th with 6 points.