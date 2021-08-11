Samuel Boadu wades into foreign-local coaches debate

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu believes he’s made a case for local coaches following his success at the Rainbow club in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana football season.

Boadu, a mid-season appointment won the League and Cup double, ending Hearts of Oak’s over a decade trophy drought.



The feat was also Hearts’ first double since 2000. This has earned the coach a cult hero status at the club.



The former Medeama SC gaffer believes his work at Hearts so far justifies the claim that our local coaches can do better than the foreign coaches if given the opportunity.

“For that one sure (I have justified why local coaches should be given more opportunities). No one is saying foreign coaches are not very good. But we the blacks need to promote our own,” he told Kumasi-based Silver FM.



“This is the time where the young ones are learning. We have coaches out there who are far better than me, but it’s because they have not had opportunities so people do not see them. So if we give the Ghanaian coaches the opportunities, people will know they’re very good,” Boadu added.



