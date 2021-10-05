Samuel Boadu wants me to be the leader up front – Hearts of Oak's Kofi Kordzi reveals

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Kofi Kordzi has disclosed the role he has been tasked to perform by coach Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians re-signed the striker on a two-year deal after departing lower-tier Qatari side Muaither SC by mutual consent due to the club’s dire financial concerns.



He announced his return to the team with a fine strike against CI Kamsar in the CAF Champions League last month.



In an interview with HeartsofOaksc.com, Kordzi revealed coach Samuel Boadu wants him to be the leader upfront and be a team player as well.

“'Yes, of course! The conversation was really clear from him, that he wants me to be a leader up front and a team player. I have to just use all my abilities to make sure I can help the team as much as possible.”



‘My role will depend on what the game plan is and what the boss wants me to do. If he wants me to be a focal point or if he wants me to attack the spaces behind, I can do it.



‘I like the system that we play and I’m very flexible. Knowing the strengths of my teammates in important positions and knowing what we do off the ball, then I can do the rest," he said.