Samuel Boadu was not on top of his job at Hearts of Oak – Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo says Samuel Boadu was not on top of his job at the club and has therefore backed management's decision to part ways with the latter.

The one-time African champions recently relieved Boadu of his duties after just three games into the 2022-23 season.



The Phobians have managed only two draws in their opening three matches in the Ghana Premier League and that triggered the decision to part ways with the trainer.



In an interview with Vision 1 FM, the 1978 AFCON winner said he sees no mistake in the sacking of Samuel Boadu, saying he was not on top of his job.

“I see no mistake in Samuel Boadu’s sacking. It’s a decision that has come, so everybody has to take it that way. If you have won cups and you are not consistent you have to be fired. In two years, he should be able to stabilize the team but I think he didn’t start the season well. Boadu was not on top of his job, so we should just accept the decision” he said.



The rainbow boys were eliminated from the Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako on Sunday after failing to overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered against the Malians a week ago in the first leg.



Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak managed to beat Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg as the game ended 3-1 on aggregate after the two legs.