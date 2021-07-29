Samuel Boadu wins third straight GPL coach of the month award

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu of Accra Hearts of Oak has been adjudged as Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for June.

Coach Boadu has won the award for the second consecutive month after masterminding Hearts of Oak’s three wins and one draw recorded last month.



He beat off competition from Asante Kotoko’s Mariano Baretto and Ebusua Dwarfs’ James Kuuku Dadzie who both won three matches with one defeat each in June.

The head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is expected to receive a NASCO Television set.