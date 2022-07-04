Samuel Boadu won the 5 trophies by chance - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak finish 6th on the GPL table

Hearts beat Bechem United to win MTN FA Cup



Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to win the 2022 Presidents' Cup



Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has stated that the club's five trophies won under coach, Samuel Boadu happened by chance.



Hearts of Oak had a trophy drought of 11 years come to an end under Boadu, who won three trophies for the club in 2021.



Nyaho Tamakloe, on the other hand, has attributed the coach's success to luck, claiming that Samuel Boadu has 'poor' leadership to win five trophies in two years.

“Maybe we’ve been able to win five trophies by chance because the way Hearts of Oak plays its football is not the way I see it,” the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman added.



“If you have a team and you’re camping and boys break camp, that should be a big concern, that should be a big concern to a coach,” he told Joy Sports.



The former Ghana football chairman said he is concerned about how the team will fare under Boadu in the future.



“People keep on saying he’s won five trophies, but once you look at the future of the club, that’s my concern. Football is a very tricky game," he said.



Samuel Boadu was appointed as Hearts of Oak coach in March 2021.

He took the team from 7th on the log to win the GPL, breaking the club's 11-year jinx.



He added the FA Cup, which automatically made Hearts super cup winners.



In his second season, although he placed fifth on the table, he managed to defend the MTN FA Cup title and win the 2022 President's Cup.



Although he has filled Hearts of Oak's trophy cabinet, he steered the rainbow side to an embarrassing exit in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup in the process.



