Samuel Boakye receives Ghana U20 call-up

62a7b3789b6c7 Inter Allies youngster Samuel Boakye

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Inter Allies youngster Samuel Boakye joins 22 other players invited for Black Satellites camping:

The first phase of the National U-20 male team’s camping commenced today, Monday, 13th July 2022 under the tutelage of Samuel Boadu and assisted by Jacob Nettey.

The invited players will go through training sessions and will play some training matches while in camp.

This is line with GFA’s vision to continue the development of young players and to continue their progress at the right level.

