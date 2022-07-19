0
Samuel Eto'o's son signs professional contract with Victoria Guimaraes

Etienne Eto'o 5678909876.jpeg Samuel Eto’o's son, Etienne Eto'o

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Etienne Eto'o leaves Real Oviedo as free agent

Etienne Eto'o sign 2-year contract with Victoria Guimaraes

I will try to be better than my dad - Etienne Eto'o

Etienne Eto'o, the son of Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto’o, has signed his first professional contract with club Victoria Guimaraes.

Etienne joined the Portuguese side's Under-23 on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Spanish Side Real Oviedo as a free agent.

After one season at the youth side, the 19-year-old has penned his first professional contract with Victoria until 2024, according to kick422.com.

The reports indicate that the son of former Barcelona star, Eto'o will have an option of a third.

The midfielder could make his professional debut when Victoria visit newly-promoted Chaves on August 7, 2022, in their opening match of the season.

Etienne Eto'o enjoyed a good first season with U-23s as he scored twice in 10 games.

He was part of the Cameroon U-20 squad who played in the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Etienne hit a brace on his debut, one from a freekick and the other from the spot in a 4-1 win over Mozambique.

EE/KPE

