Samuel Frimpong mutually terminates contract with Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian defender, Samuel Frimpong has mutually terminated his contract with giants Asante Kotoko ahead of the new season.
The Porcupine Warriors are keen on making an impact in the upcoming campaign after a difficult 2020/21 season losing both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.
This has led to the release of some senior players at the club who underperformed last season with Samuel Frimpong being part of the contingent.
However, according to Kumasi-based Pure FM, Samuel Frimpong and Kotoko have agreed to part ways despite the latter having a one-and-a-half-year deal left on his existing contract.
He is now a free agent and can join any club of his choice before the transfer window is closed.
