Samuel Inkoom bids farewell to FC Torpedo fans

Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom

Ex-Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has bid farewell to Georgian top-flight side FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

The 32-year-old has left the side after just FOUR months at the club.



The Ghanaian has thanked the club's supporters for his stay in Georgia.



"Thanks for the time I spent in Kutaisi Torpedo! Thanks to the coaches, team managers and each member of the club! Now is the time to leave and I wish you success in the future! I will never forget the wonderful fans who strengthened and motivated me! Fans, will always be in my heart!

Inkoom scored one goal in 16 appearances for Torpedo Kutaisi.



He is expected to sign for sign for his 12th club abroad having played for Basel, Dnipro, Dunav, DC United, Antalyaspor and Samtredia.