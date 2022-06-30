Samuel Inkoom confident Hearts of Oak will win CAF Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak right back, Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak right back, Samuel Inkoom, has offered a solution on how the club can win the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians who endured a torrid season in the just ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will be representing the country next season in Africa.



Hearts of Oak who finished 6th with 48 points emerged as FA Cup winners, beating Bechem United to defend their trophy.



Having failed to make it to the group phase last season the Champions League and Confederations, Inkoom believes the playing body will need intensive preparation and quality to annex the trophy.



"For us to win the trophy, we need intensive preparation for the CAF Confederations Cup," he said on Asempa FM.

"The likes of Al Ahly and other clubs are spending to buy quality players. They have the best facilities because they want to win.



"Spending is not an issue for them because they know they reap the results and that is what Hearts of Oak must also do.



"We have won the FA Cup but for us to make an impact and win the trophy, good preparation and bringing in quality players will do the magic," he added.



Samuel Inkoom, who was a member of the Black Stars squad that played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa signed a short-term deal with the club before the start of the second round of the season.