Samuel Inkoom delighted to have joined Hearts of Oak

Samuel Inkoom Ghana.jpeg Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak new signing Samuel Inkoom says he is delighted to have joined the club.

The former Asante Kotoko defender made his debut for the club against his former side Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in week 24 fixture of the Ghana Premier Legaue.

The 32-year-old was introduced in the 63rd minute to replace midfielder Gladson Awako in a technical shuffle by coach Samuel Boadu.

Inkoom joins The Phobians on a one-year contract as a free agent.

"I’m elated to join Accra Hearts of Oak. The journey began last Sunday when I made my debut in Kumasi and it was a great feeling.The results weren’t what we were expecting but we live to fight another day.Let’s all help to make the GPL a better one. Phobia!", he tweeted in a post.

