Samuel Inkoom elated after rejoining Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom has expressed his happiness after he was unveiled as a new player of Georgian top-flight club Torpedo Kutaisi for the second time.

The right-back has re-signed for Torpedo Kutaisi barely a month after parting ways with them.



He initially joined them in January, signing a short-term contract so when it expired at the end of the campaign, he announced his departure.



However, the club has renewed their relationship with the Inkoom by handing him an improved deal, which absolutely delights the former Asante Kotoko player.



“I’m back. Happy to be back in such a traditional and titled club of Georgia, like FC torpedo is.

“When I decided to leave the club, I wrote that would never forget amazing fans of the club. So, now I am again back and I will do everything for you “jungles”



“Let’s do everything together. We are torpedo,” Samuel Inkoom said.



The U-20 World Cup winner is a journeyman as he has played for 13 clubs in nine different clubs since he made his professional debut in 2008.