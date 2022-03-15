0
Samuel Inkoom is Happy Man beverages Plus One Energy drink brand ambassador

Inkoom Man Inkoom described the deal as a huge honour

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Charger Limited, manufacturers of fast-growing Happy Man Beverages Plus 1 Energy Drink, Happy Man Plus 1 Cola, Happy man plus 1 Apple, Happy man plus 1 Tamarind and Happy man plus 1 mango, have signed Black Stars and former Asante Kotoko right-back Samuel Nkoom its new brand ambassador for the Energy drink.

The former FC Basel defender, in the company of popular actor Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto) in a brief but impressive signing ceremony at the offices of Charger Limited (Happy Man Bitters), expressed gross appreciation for what he described as a huge honour.

He said after putting pen to paper that " This is indeed a huge honour taking into account how fast the energy drink is growing, after a few months on the market. I will within my means push it to the level it deserves. I thank Dr Bortey and his hard-working team for the recognition."

He added, "Indeed, having tasted the energy drink, l have realized it embodies that extra Energy one needs throughout the day."

Founding president of Charger Limited Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey said the honour was in recognition of the player's contribution of football in the country and beyond.

