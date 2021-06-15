Samuel Inkoom named in Team of the Week in Georgia

Tue, 15 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom looks to have rediscovered himself in Georgia, where he plays for Torpedo Kutaisi.
The former Black Stars right-back enjoyed a fantastic time in Torpedo’s last match which earned him a spot in Georgian top-flight Team of the Week.
Inkoom’s goal salvaged a point for Torpedo against Samtredia last Wednesday.
The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup champion has made 13 appearances for Torpedo Kutaisi, who are 7th on the table.
Torpedo's next game is away on Monday against Locomotive Tbilisi and Inkoom will be hoping to play an important role.
