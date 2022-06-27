Samuel Inkoom praises Hearts of Oak after winning MTN FA Cup

Hearts of Oak wins their 12th MTN FA Cup

Ghana International Samuel Inkoom has hailed Accra Hearts of Oak for winning their 12th MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the winning goal for the Phobians in the second half which secured a 2-1 win for Hearts of Oak.



Samuel Inkoom, who took to his Twitter page to praise the Phobians, wrote: "We did it guys! Thank God for my assist and Congratulations to the Phobia family. And to our general fans, thank you all for rallying with us throughout the season. We are FA Cup champions."

We did it guys!



Thank God for my assist and Congratulations to the Phobia family. And to our general fans, thank you all for rallying with us throughout the season. We are F.A cup champions ???????????????? @HeartsOfOakGH pic.twitter.com/opwoH6R2Ty — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu becomes the new emperor and conqueror of Ghana football, winning five trophies in two years.This trophy becomes Samuel Boadu's 5th since becoming the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak He has now become the second coach to win the FA Cup in two consecutive seasons after the great Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, who won it in 1999 and 2000 with his '64 Battalion team.

Boadu has won the Ghana Premier League, Super Cup, President's Cup, and FA Cup twice, making it five trophies in less than two years.



Samuel Boadu will now face Dr. Propser Narteh Ogum's Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Super Cup on September 4, 2022.



