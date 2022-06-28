0
Menu
Sports

Samuel Inkoom presents FA Cup medal and jersey to wife Omega

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel and Omega Inkoom celebrate over 10 years of marriage

Inkoom earns an assist in Hearts of Oak’s victory

Hearts of Oak wins MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom, has presented his medal and jersey from the MTN FA Cup to his wife Mrs Omega Inkoom.

In what appears to be a romantic gesture from the right-back, Inkoom who wears jersey number 52 at Hearts of Oak gifted his wife his jersey as well as the medal chain he earned for helping the Phobians lift the title.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the defender said, “So this is for you and your medal. Thank you for your support.” Omega replied saying, “It's nice thank you.”

Samuel and Omega Inkoom have been married for over a decade now. The couple have not hidden their love and continue to show it whenever they get the opportunity.

Inkoom was instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s triumph in the MTN FA Cup as he earned an assist with his glorious cross that fell to defender Caleb Amankwa to score what has been described as a superb goal in the final of the tournament.

Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win the MTN FA Cup for the 12th time in history.

Bechem took the lead in the 45th minute through striker Emmanuel Avornyo. A quick response from Caleb Amankwah and a second-half goal from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed Accra Hearts of Oak’s qualification for the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

Watch video below



JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Related Articles: