Samuel Inkoom reacts to Hearts of Oak's qualification to FA Cup finals

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has praised his teammates for their outstanding performance in their FA Cup semi-final gamer against Dreams FC on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The Phobians are on course to defending the title they won last season following a 3-2 win over the Still Believe lads at the Accra Sports stadium.



Accra Hearts of Oak have now made it to their second consecutive FA Cup finals and Samuel Inkoom is a game away from winning his first trophy since joining the Phobians.



Reacting to the victory in a Twitter post, Samuel Inkoom appreciated the togetherness in the squad and congratulated the entire Hearts of Oak team.



"Well done guys let’s keep on working hard as a team," Inkoom posted on his Twitter after the game.



Dreams FC took an early lead through Sylvester Simba in the 4th minute but Hearts of Oak drew level six minutes later through an effort from youngster Benjamin Yorke and the first half ended 1-1.

After just a minute into the second half, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored to give the Phobians the lead for the first time in the game.



Subsequently, teenager Suraj Seidu also got on the scoresheet to increase the lead for Hearts of Oak.



Karikari pulled one back for Dreams FC in the 73rd minute but was not enough for the Dawu-based club to take the game into extra time.



